US launches attack against PMU forces on Iraq-Syria border

Local Iraqi media reported a US drone strike on an area near the Iraqi-Syrian border against PMU or al-Hashd al-Shabi forces.

Saberin News Telegram Channel said that in the drone attacks a vehicle belonging to al-Hashd al-Shabi forces was destroyed, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Al-Maalomah news website also said in a breaking news item that the Americans once again targeted al-Hashd al-Shabi on the Iraqi border.

The attack comes as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is scheduled to travel to Washington in the next few days to discuss the issue of the peaceful withdrawal of US troops.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that US President Joe Biden will host the Iraqi Prime Minister at the White House on July 26.

With respect to the purpose of Al-Kadhimi's visit to Washington, she said the visit emphasizes the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation under the 2008 agreement that managed the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

KI/FNA14000427000546