Biden health ‘a national security issue’: former WH doctor

President Joe Biden is likely to either step down or be impeached under the 25th Amendment, Donald Trump's former White House physician has claimed, according to the US Sun newspaper.

Dr Ronny Jackson, who is now a GOP Republican questioned Biden's mental ability and said, "It’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now."

The Republican added, "There's something going on here. There’s something seriously going on with this man right now."

He also said Biden's gaffes are issues of national security. "This is a national security issue at this point," he said.

He captioned a video on his Twitter page saying, "Something's SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden - and it's only going to get WORSE!"

"It's past the point of embarrassment. He's lost. He's confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!", the former White House Physician added.

KI/PR