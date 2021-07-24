Iraq in no need of US forces

Nasr al-Shammari the Deputy Secretary-General of Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement showed reaction to the recent remarks of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on that Iraq needs presence of US forces in this country, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

Al-Shammari reiterated that the remarks of Iraqi Foreign Minister are regrettable, saying that these remarks stated in line with safeguarding interests of Americans in Iraq who seeks to prolong their presence in Iraq under any excuses and also to continue violate Iraq’s sovereignty.

He went on to say that Washington poses a serious threat to Iraqi security and plunders its wealth.

While opposing remarks of Iraqi foreign minister, Al-Shammari emphasized that such remarks are considered as clear-cut insult to the Iraqi security forces and their capabilities. Given their military capabilities and potentials, Iraqis can protect their country from any internal or external challenges in the best form possible.

Earlier, Qais al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) in Iraq had said that Iraqi foreign minister's statements that Iraqi forces still need the help of American forces is ‘very regrettable’.

