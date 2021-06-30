Recent rocket attack causes heavy damage to US base in Syria

Satellite images shared by the Aurora Intel Twitter account on June 29 shade some light on the damage caused by the attack. The images confirmed that several rockets had landed in the base, which is located in the Green Village complex within the oil fields, South Front reported.

The base’s main storage hanger and motorpool were badly hit. Structural damage and scorch marks can be seen in the satellite images.

In a recent statement, Col. Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the US-led coalition, revealed that 32 122 mm rockets were used in the attack on al-Omar oil fields base.

The rocket attack took place in the eastern Syrian province of Dayr al-Zawr on Monday, Reuters reported citing “sources” in the province. The report named the exact whereabouts of the incident as the proximity of Syria’s Omar oilfield, which is controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militant group.

The attack came less than 24 hours after airstrikes ordered by US President Joe Biden target facilities reportedly belonging to Iraqi resistance groups on both sides of Iraq and Syria’s common border.

“At 7:44 P local time, US Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed,” Coly. Wayne Morrotto, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, meanwhile, said, PressTV reported.

The operation is the codename for a US-led offensive targeting Iraq and Syria since 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh. The Iraqi parliament and Damascus have both ruled the operation as illegal.

The CNN said some of the missiles from the Monday incident had landed near US troops.

Earlier, American warplanes struck one location in Iraq and two in Syria along the Arab countries’ border, with the Pentagon alleging the targets to be “facilities” used by Iraqi resistance groups to stage drone attacks on American interests.

According to Iraq’s Sabereen News, four Iraqi fighters were killed in the attack on the headquarters of the 14th Brigade of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units of Hashd al-Sha'abi anti-terror umbrella organization, which features some resistance groups.

HJ/PR