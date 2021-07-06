Iraqi Resistance group leader says will take revenge on US

Abu Alaa al-Walai the leader of Sayyid of Martyrs Battalions, or Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) has told Associated Press that the Iraqi Resistance group will take revenge on the US following the attacks on the recent PMU positions

"We want to carry out an operation that everyone describes as revenge against Washington," he told AP according to a translated version of the interview by Arabic-Language website of Al-Mayadeen.

Al-Walai added that the revenge operations against Americans may take place on land, sea, air, or any other location.

He noted that the "Iraqi Resistance Coordinating Committee" is moving towards revenge options to avenge the martyrdom of four fighters of the 14th Al-Hashdal Shaabi Brigade.

Al-Walai went on to say that the Coordinating Committee of the Resistance Groups insisted on responding to US action and were able to have access to US forces on the borders of Syria, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In the early hours of Monday June 27, news media in Iraq and Syria reported unidentified airstrikes on targets in the Bukmal area on the Syrian-Iraqi border, and minutes later it was revealed that the attack had targeted a logistics base belonging to the Iraqi Al-Hashd al-Shabi or PMU 14 Brigade.

Minutes later, the Pentagon issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack.

Four Iraqi forces were killed in the attack. In the aftermath of the attacks, resistance groups in Iraq issued several statements to strongly condemn the air raids and declared that they would take revenge. The Iraqi government and foreign ministry also condemned the strikes.

KI/FNA14000415000753