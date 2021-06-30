  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 30, 2021, 2:39 PM

Iraq PMU forces arrest a senior ISIL member in Mosul

Iraq PMU forces arrest a senior ISIL member in Mosul

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi local sources have said that a prominent ISIS terrorist has been arrested by Hashd al-Shaabi in the northern city of Mosul.

The commander of the Popular Mobilization Units or Hashd al-Shabi in Ninawa Province announced the foiling of a terrorist attack and the arrest of the prominent ISIL chieftain in Mosul.

The PMU statement said, "Forces of PMU Operation Command in Nineveh foiled a terrorist attack in Mosul on Wednesday and arrested a prominent ISIS member."

The PMU said that their forces apprehended the ISIL element based on accurate information.

It added that "This ISIS member was seeking a terrorist operation in Mosul."

KI/5247739

News Code 175515
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175515/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News