Iraq PMU forces arrest a senior ISIL member in Mosul

The commander of the Popular Mobilization Units or Hashd al-Shabi in Ninawa Province announced the foiling of a terrorist attack and the arrest of the prominent ISIL chieftain in Mosul.

The PMU statement said, "Forces of PMU Operation Command in Nineveh foiled a terrorist attack in Mosul on Wednesday and arrested a prominent ISIS member."

The PMU said that their forces apprehended the ISIL element based on accurate information.

It added that "This ISIS member was seeking a terrorist operation in Mosul."

KI/5247739