Drone attacks against PMU positions in Iraq Najaf reported

Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shabi forces reported drone strikes on their positions in Najaf on Monday afternoon.

PMU Imam Ali Division announced in a statement that one of its camps in Najaf province has been targeted by drones.

"Baghdad Today" news website has said in a report that the attacks took place at 15:30 and 17:30 Baghdad local time.

According to the Imam Ali Division, reconnaissance operations began after the attacks.

The Sabereen telegram channel also reported that the drone attacks were carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel, but this account was not confirmed by official Iraqi sources belonging to al-Hashd Shabi.

Some other local news sources said that an arms depot was targeted by drones.

