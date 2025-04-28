At least 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting at N. Carolina Uni.

The shooting occurred at the center of Elizabeth City State University's campus following Yard Fest, a school spirit event that is part of the university’s weeklong Viking Fest celebration, according to a statement from the university. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the shooting took place at around 12:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old man, who was not a student at the school, was pronounced dead, the university said. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of his next of kin, USA Today reported.

Four people — including three students — sustained gunshot wounds, according to the university. Two other students were injured during the "subsequent commotion," the university said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, according to the university, and all victims were transported to a local medical center for treatment.

The shooting prompted a campus lockdown, and the university issued a shelter-in-place order for all students. The lockdown was later lifted, and the school said it increased police patrols across campus as a precaution.

MA/PR