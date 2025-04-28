  1. Politics
Apr 28, 2025, 10:22 AM

Trump ‘pretty sure’ US, Iran will make deal

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump is "pretty sure" that his administration will be able to make a deal with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The Iran situation, I think we're doing very well. I think a deal is going to be made there," Trump told White House pool reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

"That's going to happen, pretty sure it's going to happen. Well, we'll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place," he added, Report.az reported.

The Iran-US negotiations in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday ended with the negotiating teams agreeing to hold the next round of talks next week.

"The discussions between the Iranian and American delegation experts progressed and reached the details on mutual expectations and demands," the correspondent of the Iranian national TV and radio known as IRIB said in a report. 

"Technical talks between Iranian and American delegations progressed and reached the detailed phase," the IRIB reporter added.

