A logistics convoy of US troops has been targeted in Babil, Iraq, Saberin News reported.

No further details have been released about the attack, but an Iraqi group named 'Ashab al-Kahf' is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attacks by various Iraqi and Syrian groups on US bases in the region have increased since US fighter jets attacked Hashd al-Shabi forces on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

