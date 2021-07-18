  1. Politics
Commander denies PMU forces attacked by US drone on Sunday

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) operation in Iraq's Al-Anbar province denied the earlier reports on Sunday that said the US had launched drone attack on PMU posiitons on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The commander of operation room of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Al-Shaabi in Iraq's Al-Anbar province Qassem Moslih denied earlier today's report that said the US had launched a drone attack on PMU posiitons on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

"Contrary to the reports, there has been no attack on our forces on the Syrian-Iraqi border," Moslih said, according to Iran Al-Alam TV website.

Earlier local Iraqi media reported a US drone strike on an area near the Iraqi-Syrian border against PMU or al-Hashd al-Shabi forces.

