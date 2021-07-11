Hashd al-Shaabi guarantees peace, stability in Iraq: al-Fayaz

Faleh al-Fayaz Iraqi PMU Chief released a statement Sunday on the occasion of anniversary of liberation of ‘Mosul’, in Iraqi Nineveh province.

Liberation of ‘Mosul’ city in Nineveh Governorate marked the beginning of final and complete end of presence of ISIL terrorists in Iraq, he said and reiterated that Hashd al-Sha’abi is a guarantor of peace, security and stability in Iraqi land and territory, Al Mayadeen reported.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit has always been a supporter of other security forces in Iraq over the past years and will continue to play the same role powerfully, he continued.

Earlier, he had said that Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) is considered as one of the most important military branches in Iraq. The popular mobilization group is a military entity affiliated with the Iraqi Armed Forces and operates under the command of the Joint Operations Command.

