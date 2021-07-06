  1. Politics
Iraq’s PMU on full alert after new US provocations

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Media sources said that after the suspicious movements of the United States in region and Iraq, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, have become on full alert in western part of the country.

The Information Office of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced that forces of this resistance group are currently on full alert in ‘Samarra Dam’ and surrounding areas, Al-Sumaria News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi’s PMU forces were on full alert in western Iraq after the United States carried out suspicious movements in the region and Iraq in recent days.

In this regard, the Information Office of Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that suspicious actions of the Americans include the transfer of their ground military bases from Qatar to Jordan. In addition, US military forces had recently bombed PMU’s positions on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

