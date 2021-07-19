US denies it attacked PMU positions on Iraq-Syria border

The spokesman for the US-Led Coalition, Colonel Wayne Maruto dismissed the report on the alleged US drone attack against a vehicle belonging to Hashd Al-Shaabi (PMU) on the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday as misinformation.

Local Iraqi media reported a US drone strike on an area near the Iraqi-Syrian border against PMU or al-Hashd al-Shabi forces yesterday.

Saberin News Telegram Channel said that in the drone attacks a vehicle belonging to al-Hashd al-Shabi forces was destroyed, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

After a while that the news circulated, the commander of operation room of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Al-Shaabi in Iraq's Al-Anbar province Qassem Moslih denied that the US troops had launched a drone attack on PMU on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

"There has been no attack on our forces on the Syrian-Iraqi border," Moslih said.

