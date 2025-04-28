Iran restores op. at its largest container port after blast

Operations at the Shahid Rajaee port on the Persian Gulf coast, including loading and unloading of the container ships, had returned to normal since earlier in the day, Press TV reported.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh also confirmed that the port, located near the coastal city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, was operating normally.

Authorities also denied reports that the closure of Shahid Rajaee port had caused any disruption to the supply of imported food into Iran.

Iran's Minister of Agriculturer Gholamreza Nouri said that basic goods stored at the port had been transferred to other facilities, adding that ships planned to unload their food and basic goods shipments in the port had also been rerouted to other ports in southern Iran.

The announcement came amid reports suggesting that the massive explosion in Shahid Rajaee port on Saturday, which authorities said was caused by chemicals catching fire in one of the yards of the facility, had led to an indefinite closure of the port and all of its 23 docks.

The reports even quoted unidentified officials as saying that the incident could lead to a food shortage in Iran.

The explosion killed 40 people and injured more than a thousand, while six people remain unaccounted for, according to the latest figures released by the office of the governor of Hormozgan province.

The Shahid Rajaee port is responsible for more than 70 million metric tons per year of cargo processing in Iran, including more than 3 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers, making it one of the largest container ports in the Persian Gulf.

