This morning, terrorists attacked the headquarters of the Eighth Divison of the Iraqi Army in the village of Idris Arab in Kirkuk province.

Four Iraqi forces were killed by ISIL terrorists in this invasion.

This is while last Thursday, Hashd al-Shabi forces managed to discover and destroy a gang affiliated with ISIL terrorists in the same area.

The gang had planned to bomb and attack Iraqi security forces.

