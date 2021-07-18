7th consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives Iran: IRCS

Saying that on Sunday morning, 1,131,600 doses of vaccine have been imported into the country, the chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society added that so far a total of 8,174,400 doses have been imported into the country.

Karim Hemmati made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, providing him with the latest reports on the process of importing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Late last year, the Iranian Red Crescent Society announced its readiness to import vaccines from reliable sources, he said, adding that the official license to import 10 million doses of Corona vaccine was issued in April 2021.

In less than three weeks, IRCS imported the first shipment of vaccines, Hemmati also said.

Since then, over seven million doses of vaccines have been imported and handed to the Iranian Ministry of Health, he added.

