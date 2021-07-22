Three new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Iran soon

Reza Zabib broke the news in his twitter account on Thu. and wrote, “In continuation of efforts of officials at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and also collaboration of officials at the Ministry of Health and Central Bank of Iran (CBI), three new shipment of coronavirus vaccine will arrive in the Islamic Republic of Iran in very near future.”

He went on to say that about 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrived in Iran from China today and next Sunday, adding that totally 10.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has so far been arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition, one million doses of AstraZeneca will be arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran from Japan, Zabib added.

