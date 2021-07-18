Nearly 400,000 people receive vaccines in Iran on Sunday

Namaki told reporters on Sunday that nearly 400,000 people received Covid-19 vaccines since early this morning at 8 o'clock until afternoon.

The health minister, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the health staff across the country.

It was also reported on Sunday that centers for drive-in vaccination across the country have been established and they have played a major role in the increase in the daily vaccination rate.

Iran is using a combination of locally-produced vaccines and imported foreign-made vaccines in its general vaccination campaign against coronavirus.

