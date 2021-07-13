In meddlesome remarks, Biden vows support for Cuba protesters

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime,” Biden said in meddlesome remarks a statement shared by the White House.

According to Sputnik news agency, Biden also said that the people of Cuba were bravely defending their basic and universal rights, including to peacefully protest.

Large demonstrations were held in at least eight Cuban cities on Sunday, including Havana, with protesters decrying food and medical shortages, as well as rising prices. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the country's poor economic conditions, with some demonstrators complaining of suffering from hunger.

Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla accused US-paid mercenaries of fomenting the unrest which caused Sunday's mass protests, and blasted Washington's "hypocritical" reaction to the unrest, suggesting that if the Biden administration really wanted to "help" Cuba, it should lift its crushing sanctions.

KI/PR