Europeans boycott event at US Embassy in occupied lands

The ceremony was held in honor of the US Independence Day and ambassadors who chose not to attend did so because of the location – their countries do not recognize the area as the capital of the Israeli regime.

As zionist sources reported, ambassadors who did attend the event included officials from Romania and the UK, Kosovo, Australia, Norway, and Canada.

In mid-May 2018, former US President Trump decided to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Quds because he liked to keep campaign promises made to his base.

HJ/PR