Jul 13, 2021

Iran condemns US interference in Cuba internal affairs

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tues. condemned the US and some Western countries' interference in the recent protests in Cuba, calling for the immediate lifting of the US sanctions.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the US and some Western countries' interference in the recent protests in Cuba as in violation of international law.

Khatibzadeh also condemned any interference in the Central American country's internal affairs and called for an immediate end to US unilateral sanctions on different countries, including Cuba.

The spokesman noted that "Cuba has faced widespread US sanctions for more than six decades," adding that the US sanctions have undermined the Cuban economy and livelihoods of its people, particularly amid the Covide-19 pandemic.

Khatibzadeh blamed the United States for the Cuban problems and said that Washington is in no position to interfere in Cuba's internal affairs by expressing support to the protesters in the country in violation of international relations.

The spokesman expressed Iran's solidarity with the people and government of Cuba and called for an immediate end to US unilateral sanctions against the country.

