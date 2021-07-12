Cuba FM blames US for recent unrest, protests

"The White House National Security Advisor has no political or moral authority to speak about Cuba," Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez said in a post on his Twitter account in reaction to the recent US-provoked demonstrations in Cuban cities, including Havana on Sunday.

The Cuban top diplomat added that the US government "has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to promote subversion in our country & implements a genocidal blockade, which is the main cause of economic scarcities."

Large protests were held in eight Cuban cities, including the capital Havana, against government policies on Sunday, with protesters protesting their living conditions. Government supporters also held equivalent protests in five Cuban cities.

In reaction to the protests, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States supported the protesters' right to demonstrate.

