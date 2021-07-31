Biden imposes sanctions on 2 Cuban officials, police

United States President Joe Biden announced Friday more sanctions against Cuba, this time on the National Revolutionary Police and two of its leaders, after the Jul. 11 protests, but didn’t take action on the internet access and the remittances, La Prensa Latina reported.

While sanctions and the economic blockade have put pressure on the Cuban people, Biden has made a humanitarian gesture, claiming that the United States is taking concerted action to strengthen the Cuban people's aspirations.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Cuban Police Director Oscar Callejas Valcarce and Deputy Director Eddy Sierra Arias for their alleged role in the repression of the unprecedented anti-government demonstrations in the country.

The sanctions block any assets that Callejas, Sierra, or members of the PNR may have under American jurisdiction, and prohibit those in the US from negotiating with them, based on the Magnitsky Law.

Friday saw the second round of sanctions imposed by Biden’s government after they announced measures Thursday against the Treasury and Armed Forces Minister Alvaro Lopez-Miera, and an elite military unit known popularly as “black wasps” or “black berets.”

Biden vowed more sanctions “unless there is a drastic change in Cuba."

RHM/PR