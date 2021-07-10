Tehran, Havana enjoy strategic coop. in vaccine production

In a joint statement on Saturday, the Cuban Finlay Institute and the Pasteur Institute of Iran noted that the cooperation of these Cuban and Iranian institutions will have a positive impact on the health of both countries.

Following the successful development of the Subrana 2 vaccine against Covid-19, the Cuban Finlay Institute and the Pasteur Institute of Iran have agreed to conclude an agreement for the transfer of technology for the production of Subrana 2 vaccine in Iran.

Tehran and Havana enjoy a long history of cooperation in the field of biotechnology and the cooperation of these research centers is a strategic relationship in the field of vaccine technologies, the statement added.

According to the officials of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the first and second stages of the clinical trial of the joint Iranian-Cuban Covid-19 vaccine have been carried out in Cuba, and the third phase has almost been completed in Iran.

RHM/IRN84398484