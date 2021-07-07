EU spokesman says JCPOA talks underway beyond Vienna talks

Peter Stano, the spokesman for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, said that the EU foreign policy chief Mr. Borrell acts as a coordinator in the JCPOA talks, adding that Borrell acts and decides in coordination with the participants in the Vienna talks, so whenever the parties agree to resume negotiations, the talks will begin.

Stano added the JCPOA talks are an ongoing process, and diplomatic talks and interactions go beyond the formal negotiations in Vienna.

The spokesman added that the next date for the next meeting of the Joint JCPOA Commission, within the framework of which the Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1 are held, will be announced as always in due time.

Iran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Tehran has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its unilateral and illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

It has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans seem to be killing time while the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is not important at all.

