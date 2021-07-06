  1. Politics
Sultan of Oman to discuss JCPOA, Yemen with Saudi King

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik will meet with the Saudi King to discuss Yemen and the outcome of Iran's nuclear talks.

In his first trip to Saudi Arabia, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik will meet King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud next Sunday in Neom, a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia.

A high-ranking Omani delegation, including a number of Omani ministers, will accompany the Sultan of Oman on his one-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

As reported, talks between Saudi Arabia and Oman will focus on developments in Yemen within the framework of the Sultan of Oman's intensive diplomatic moves to resolve the Yemeni crisis based on regional and international agreements.

The sides will also confer on sending humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people, the results of the Iran JCPOA talks, and the development of Oman-Saudi cooperation.

