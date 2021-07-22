  1. Politics
Jul 22, 2021, 10:00 AM

Zarif, Borrell discuss JCPOA, developments in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed issues related to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as latest situation in Afghanistan with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell on Wed.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Zarif exchanged views with Borrell on both Iranian nuclear deal, JCPOA, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Wed., Iran’s Zarif also reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations in various fields in a telephone conversation with the Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman.

In the past few days, Zarif also spoke with his counterparts from India, Iraq, Cuba, Kuwait, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Qatar, South Africa, Oman, Turkey, Pakistan, Togo, Bosnia and Herzegovina about the latest developments in the region as well as bilateral relations.

