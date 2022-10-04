EU, Tel Aviv have disagreements on JCPOA talks, Borrell says

The EU-Israel Association Council met Monday in Brussels where EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met with a delegation led by the Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Borrell said, "Another bone of contention between the two sides is Israel’s firm opposition to EU-mediated efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“Well, this is one of the issues in which certainly we disagree,” Borrell said.

“For the time being in any case, those (nuclear deal) negotiations are stalled,” he also claimed.

Borrell's claims come as Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said on Monday, "There is still an opportunity to resume the implementation of the JCPOA, and it is possible to reach an agreement in the shortest time if the other party, especially the US, shows its political will. There is still time to revive the agreement."

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone talk with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed Bin Abdulrahaman Al Thani also underlined that Iran believes the Vienna negotiations on the JCPOA are now on the right path.

