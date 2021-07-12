EU has a balanced position on Iran, including pressure, coop.

"The European Union has a balanced position on Iran. European Union will exert political pressure on Iran in many areas when it deems it necessary, but will seek co-operation whenever it deems it necessary,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Borrell pointed to the issue of presence of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansha at a virtual meeting of MKO group and commented on it.

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that it has summoned Slovenian Ambassador to Tehran following an unacceptable and unconventional diplomatic etiquette by the Slovenian Prime Minister to attend a virtual meeting of MKO terrorist group.

In this respect, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell on Sunday over the statements raised by Slovenian prime minister.

During the phone talk, Foreign Minister Zarif called for a clarification of European Union’s position regarding the recent remarks of Slovenian prime minister.

Following the presence, exaggerations and baseless remarks of Prime Minister of Slovenia yesterday in the virtual meeting of the terrorist group (MKO) and considering that Slovenia is currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Union, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, while condemning the unacceptable action of the Prime Minister of Slovenia, called for clarification of the EU position on this issue.

Borrell went on to say that the positions of European Union at the level of leaders are expressed only by the President of the Council and at the level of Ministers only by the High Representative of the European Union, so that the remarks of Prime Minister of Slovenia are not in any way in the capacity of the European Union.

Until a few years ago, MKO group was on the list of terrorist groups of the European Union and the United States. Accordingly, MKO terrorist group was removed from these lists in recent years by extensive lobbying and paying large sums of money to Western politicians. In these meetings, former politicians of Western countries always speak in support of MKO terrorist group by receiving large sums of money.

