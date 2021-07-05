Agreed goal of Vienna talks is just to restore original JCPOA

Referring to some attempts to include other topics in the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Monday wrote, "In the context of #ViennaTalks, some analysts and officials advocate for addressing new topics such as regional security and missiles."

"An attempt to hit 3 birds with 1 stone. Unrealistic and counterproductive. The agreed goal of the talks is just to restore the original #JCPOA," he added.

Earlier, in another tweet, Ulyanov pointed to the long pause until the start of the next round of Vienna talks, saying that expectations about the outcome of the JCPOA revival talks were not met until the anniversary of the agreement on July 15.

His tweet comes as Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said on Friday that her country expects that the talks on the return of the US to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) will be successfully completed by the 6th anniversary of the deal on July 14.

Meanwhile, Zakharova said that no practical moves are seen from the US for now of abandoning its policy of pressuring Iran.

Iran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Tehran has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its unilateral and illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

It has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans seem to be killing time as the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

Tehran has also said that it does see the sheer US return to the agreement as important when the sanctions are still in place. The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal.

ZZ/FNA14000414000540