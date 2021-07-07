Ryabkov calls on JCPOA parties to resolve remaining issues

Referring to Iran's new decision to produce uranium silicide fuel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called on all parties to the Vienna talks to make their efforts to resolve the remaining issues in order to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

It should be noted that if Iran complies with the comprehensive IAEA Safeguards, there would be no risks of nuclear proliferation, the Russian diplomat said, referring to the concerns of the Western countries, especially the United States, over Iran's new measure in nuclear technology.

He also called on Tehran to abide by IAEA Safeguards, saying that it is the main issue in this regard.

9 days ago, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran informed IAEA of its plan to produce uranium silicide fuel at Tehran Research Reactor, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations said on Wednesday, adding that its operations began immediately.

Uranium silicide fuel is a modern type of nuclear fuel the technology of which is only available in a few countries, Kazem Gharibabadi noted.

Saying that the research and development process of producing silicide had begun about three months ago using natural uranium, the envoy said, "In the new process, a new fuel plate is being produced using 20% ​​enriched uranium."

Saying that this measure, will significantly improve the quality and quantity of radiopharmaceutical production, he also asserted that it will make the Islamic Republic of Iran one of the leading countries in the field of nuclear technology.

