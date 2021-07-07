  1. Politics
Japanese foreign minister to visit Iran in August

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu plans to visit Iran as early as mid-August to meet senior officials of the country's new government.

Motegi will likely visit Iran after Ebrahim Raeisi takes over as president from the incumbent, Hassan Rouhani, in early August, NHK World reported.

He is also expected to convey Japan's willingness to strengthen its traditional friendship with Iran.

Motegi and Iranian officials will likely discuss indirect talks between Iran and the United States over the 2015 nuclear deal, the report claimed. 

The Japanese foreign minister also plans to visit Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, and the occupied lands of Palestine.

