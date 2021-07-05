JCPOA has no reasonable alternative: Russia FM Spox

In a tweet, the Russian Embassy in London has quoted Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the "JCPOA has no reasonable alternative."

Zakharova has also been quoted as saying that without the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), "peace and security become more vulnerable."

Today's comment by the foreign ministry spokeswoman comes a day after she was also quoted by the Russian envoy to London on Twitter as saying that her country is interested in returning the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) into a stable and predictable channel.

The Russian FM spokeswoman also called for "creating conditions for normalising international cooperation with #Iran in economy, trade, scientific research, and technology, incl peaceful atom."

KI/FNA14000414000400