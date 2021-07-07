'JCPOA big test for US': ex-diplomat

Addressing Iran's nuclear talks under President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, Ramin Mehmanparast said, "Our framework is clear, and we have said that if the sanctions are lifted in practice, we are ready to return to our commitments."

"If the other side wants the JCPOA to succeed, the anti-Iranian sanctions must be removed as soon as possible," he added, "But if they just want to make the negotiations protracted to buy time, no specific results would be achieved."

Mehmanparast said that under the JCPOA Iran accepted some commitments and restrictions for a certain period of time and agreed on verifications on its peaceful nuclear activities. The other parties also agreed to follow up on some commitments and facilitate the world economic ties with Iran. "If the other party fulfills its obligations, we will fulfill our obligations immediately."

"Obviously, as long as the Americans have not changed their hostile policy towards us, there would be no reason for holding any mutual talks," he underscored.

The Iranian politician reiterated that Iran may reconsider its stance towards talks with the US, whenever Americans prove in practice that they want to make up for the mistakes of the past, that they want to stop interfering in the internal affairs of different countries, including our country, and when that they want to have friendly relations.

He named the JCPOA a big test for Americans and an opportunity for them to change their policies and stance towards Iran and proving themselves by removing the sanctions.

He noted that "An active, motivated foreign ministry with economic diplomacy and bilateral relations can make our country a better place."

HJ/5245171