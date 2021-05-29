Rouhani congratulates re-election of Bashar al-Assad

In his message to Bashar al-Assad, Rouhani called the widespread attendance of the Syrian people at the ballot box an important step in determining the future and prosperity of Syria.

"I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the successful holding of the elections and your re-election as President of the Syrian Republic," his message read.

"The Syrian people took an important step in determining the future and prosperity of Syria with their large turnout and decisive choice," Rouhani added.

He also expressed hope that in the new phase of Syrian political life, the two countries will see the development of cooperation.

Iranian President also wished his Syrian counterpart health and success and the people of Syria dignity and felicity.

The Syrian parliament announced on Thursday that Assad won Wednesday's election with over 95% of the votes.

