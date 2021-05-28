Rouhani congratulates Azerbaijan Republic on Independence Day

In his message to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani expressed hope that relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields would be further developed and strengthened in the interests of the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as two close neighbors, relying on historical, cultural and religious ties since the independence of that country, have shown high-level fraternal relations with good neighborliness," the message read.

"I am confident that in the future, inspired by the rich cultural and historical background, the two countries will move on the basis of mutual understanding and in line with the will of the two nations to strengthen cooperation and political, economic and cultural relations and deepen regional peace and stability."

He also wished his Azeri counterpart health and success, the people of the Azerbaijan Republic prosperity, and happiness.

