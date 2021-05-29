Ghalibaf felicitates successful holding of elections in Syria

Ghalibaf sent a congratulatory message to Syria's Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh on Friday and felicitated on holding a successful presidential election and re-election of Bashar al-Assad.

"The holding of this election with the enthusiastic presence of the people, despite foreign political and psychological interventions and pressures, is a great success for the Syrian people, which promises a bright future," Ghalibaf said.

Emphasizing the importance of friendly and fraternal relations between Iran and Syria, he also announced the Parliament's readiness to support the development and further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Syria dignity and felicity," he added.

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday the winning of Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, having the majority of votes with 95.1%, SANA reported.

