Velayati congrats Syrian Pres. Bashar al-Assad on re-election

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, the Leader’s Top Advisor Ali-Akbar Velayati felicitated the re-election of Bashar al-Assad as President of Syrian Arab Republic to him and Syrian nation.

“I am pleased to express my sincere congratulations on your success in regaining the trust of the great Syrian people in this critical and sensitive situation,” Velayati stated.

He went on to say that the noble nation of Islamic Republic of Iran shares itself in this great success which is considered as a strong fist pounded in mouths of terrorism and their supporters.

In the end, Velayati wished blessing, well-being and prosperity to him and the great nation and government of Syria.

