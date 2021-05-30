  1. Politics
May 30, 2021, 10:00 PM

Velayati congrats Syrian Pres. Bashar al-Assad on re-election

Velayati congrats Syrian Pres. Bashar al-Assad on re-election

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The Top Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali-Akbar Velayati congratulated Bashar al-Assad on his re-election as President of Syrian Arab Republic.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, the Leader’s Top Advisor Ali-Akbar Velayati felicitated the re-election of Bashar al-Assad as President of Syrian Arab Republic to him and Syrian nation.

“I am pleased to express my sincere congratulations on your success in regaining the trust of the great Syrian people in this critical and sensitive situation,” Velayati stated.

He went on to say that the noble nation of Islamic Republic of Iran shares itself in this great success which is considered as a strong fist pounded in mouths of terrorism and their supporters.

In the end, Velayati wished blessing, well-being and prosperity to him and the great nation and government of Syria.

MA/IRN84349398

News Code 174180
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174180/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News