Rouhani felicitates Philippines on National Day

In his message on Saturday, President Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and the people of the country on the National Day of the Philippines, June 12.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries in the light of the historical background and potential capacities, will expand more in all bilateral, regional and international dimensions.

The Iranian president also wished health and success to President Rodrigo Duterte and prosperity and felicity to the people of the Philippines.

Independence Day is an annual national holiday in the Philippines observed on June 12, commemorating the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain in 1898.

ZZ/5232562