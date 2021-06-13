Rouhani felicitates Russian President on National Day

In his Sunday message, Iranian President Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the people of the country on the National Day of the Russian Federation, June 12.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to your Excellency, the Government and the people of your country on National Day of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

"I believe that the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, which have been growing in recent years, will be expanded with mutual efforts in all fields in line with the mutual interests of the people of the two countries," the President said.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of Russia prosperity and felicity," he added.

Russia Day called the Day of adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of RSFSR before 2002 is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on 12 June since 1992.

