Rouhani felicitates Senegalese Pres. on Iran-Senegal relation

In a message congratulating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Senegal, the Iranian President said, "Continuation of the successful crossing of challenges and threats facing bilateral and international cooperation depends on constructive interaction, cooperation and joint synergy between the two countries."

"Over the past half-century, the two friendly and brotherly countries, taking advantage of good historical relations, commonalities, religious and cultural teachings, and within the framework of mutual respect, have taken great steps to develop relations and cooperation. I am confident that this historic path will continue for the welfare of the two nations and for the consolidation of international and regional peace and stability," his message read.

Iranian President also wished his Senegalese counterpart health and success and the people of Senegal dignity and felicity.

