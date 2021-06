In his message to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanović, Rouhani extended his felicitations to the nation and the government on the country’s National Day.

"However, in the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has severely limited the opportunity to meet, but I am sure that with the improvement of the situation and with joint efforts, we will see the development and deepening of the cooperation between the two countries in all fields," his message read.

