Syria Parl speaker congrats Iranian counterpart on reelection

In a message on Saturday, Syria's Speaker of the People’s Assembly congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his reelection as Iranian Parliament speaker for the second year.

“I am pleased to congratulate you personally on your reelection as Speaker of Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on the behalf of People's Assembly of Syrian Arab Republic and wish you ever more success, blessing and prosperity,” he stated.

Sabbagh added that People’s Assembly Syria is enthusiastically willing to strengthen and enhance parliamentary relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and promote contacts and consultations with Iranian lawmakers, emphasizing that it will serve the interests of the two nations and parliaments.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reelected as Iran’s Parliament speaker for the second term by garnering 230 votes f out 290 on Wednesday.

