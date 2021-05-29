Covid-19 update: 173 deaths, 7,107 new cases in past 24hrs

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 200 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 7,107 new cases have been detected in the country, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health officials on Saturday, so far a total of 79,741 Iranians have died of coronavirus, while 2,425,033 people have recovered.

The total number of cases of the disease stands at 2,893,218.

As many as 19,677,077 tests have been carried out in Iran so far, according to the figures, and 3,337,848 people have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, 508,672 have been injected with the second dose.

