Covid-19 update: 198 deaths, 8,876 new cases in past 24hrs

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 198 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 8,879 new cases have been detected in the country, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Sunday.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health officials, so far a total of 79,939 Iranians have died of coronavirus, while 2,441,528 people have recovered.

The total number of cases of the disease stands at 2,902,094.

As many as 19,814,489 tests have been carried out in Iran so far, according to the figures, and 3,494,145 people have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, 515,908 have been injected with the second dose.

HJ/