Home-grown flu vaccine to meet domestic needs by next winter

Mohammadreza Shanesaz said that Iran has made a lot of progress in domestically producing different types of vaccines in recent years, adding that the trend of domestic production of drugs accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year.

The IFDA head added that all the medicines needed by the Covid-19 patients are produced inside the country.

He also said the cruel foreign sanctions could not stop the domestic production of drugs in the country, adding that the drugs produced inside the country are of high quality despite being under sanctions.

Shanesaz also touched upon the production of influenza vaccines domestically, saying that the flu vaccine is successfully produced domestically and is undergoing clinical trials.

He added that a considerable portion of the flu vaccine needed by the country this year will be provided by domestic pharmaceutical companies.

