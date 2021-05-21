Yemeni army shoots down Saudi spy drone in Najran

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a tweet that Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the spy drone as it was on a reconnaissance mission over the region, situated 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of the capital Riyadh, with a surface-to-air missile on Thursday, according to Press TV.

He stressed that the specifications of the aircraft and details of the operation will be published later.

Moreover, forces of the Saudi-led military coalition and their mercenaries have violated 123 times during the past 24 hours a ceasefire agreement signed Houthi Ansarullah movement and former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in Sweden in 2018.

An unnamed source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said the violations included 16 reconnaissance flights over Kilo 16, al-Fazeh, Jabaliya and Durayhimi districts, 14 counts of artillery shelling and 86 shooting incidents.

KI/PR