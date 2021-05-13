Yemeni missiles, drones target Saudi Aramco, Najran Airport

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree told a news conference this morning that 12 ballistic missiles had been used in the operation, Al-Masirah reported.

Aramco facilities, Najran Airport and other important Saudi targets were targeted with Bader, Sa'ir missiles, Qasef-2K drone, he added.

Yahya Saree stressed that the Yemeni drone and missile strikes come in response to the escalation of US-Saudi aggression, its ongoing siege on Yemen.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

