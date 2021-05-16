Yemen's Ansarullah calls for a rally in support of Palestine

In this statement, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement called on Yemeni people to hold a large-scale rally on Monday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemnation of Zionist regime’s atrocities and crimes against the oppressed people in Palestine.

Participation of Yemeni people in the "Victory Rallies" will be carried out in line with continuing support for the oppressed people of Palestine and courageous resistance of Palestinians as well as emphasizing Yemen's firm position in supporting the Palestinian and Quds issues, the statement is read.

In the statement, Yemeni Ansarullah Movement praised strong and firm response of Palestinian resistance to the attacks of occupying regime of Israel and targeting of military and vital centers of the fake regime of Israel as well as the imposition of the deterrence equation, SABA news agency reported.

According to the report, Yemeni political factions also called for the participation of the Yemeni people in tomorrow's rallies in Sana’a and other Yemeni provinces, stressing that the issue of Palestine has been and will remain the main and central issue of the Islamic Ummah.

It is for about one week that Zionist regime has been launching ruthless and brutal attacks on Gaza Strip and has killed 150 Palestinians so far.

